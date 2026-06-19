Bruins Must Act Quick With Diminishing Defensemen Targets

In a span of 48 hours, multiple top-four, right-shot defensemen available on the market are no longer there.
First, the San Jose Sharks pounced and acquired Michael Kesselring, and moved down seven spots in the first round to do so (pick 20 to 27).
Then, overnight, the Toronto Maple Leafs executed a sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Darren Raddysh, sending just a fifth-round pick to Tampa.
Raddysh immediately signed an eight-year, $68 million contract, which holds an $8.5 million cap hit through 2034.
Raddysh, 30, was set to become the top UFA defenseman on the board on July 1, but this moves takes away a massive target for the Boston Bruins, as he heads to a divisional rival instead.
This only ramps up the pressure on the Bruins and General Manager Don Sweeney.
The Bruins simply need a top-four, right-shot defenseman this summer in order to maintain their standing within the Atlantic Division.
The Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers are unlikely to finish in the bottom 10 of the NHL for a second-straight season.
Raddysh and Kesselring represented two potential solutions.
Now, the top three defensemen slated to hit UFA status on July 1 are Rasmus Andersson, John Carlson, and Jacob Trouba. The Bruins could consider Radko Gudas as well, if he makes it to the open market.
Of those, only Andersson fits as a potential long-term solution, with age a serious consideration with the other three.
Andersson had a very shaky postseason, which might spook some teams off the Swedish defenseman.
The Bruins still need to land a top-line center, a position of great need. The best way to find one of those this year is through the trade market, or hope one of James Hagens or Fraser Minten takes a massive leap over the summer.
The NHL Draft is in one week. Free Agency opens in 12 days. Very quickly, it's becoming time for the Bruins to go all-in.