Bruins Need Big Response Game From Ice-Cold Goalie

The Bruins need this goaltender to turn things back around against the Devils.
The Boston Bruins play the New Jersey Devils on Monday night in an important matchup for the Black and Gold. With the playoff race being incredibly tight in the Eastern Conference, the Bruins need all the points they can get right now.
Bruins head coach Marco Sturm confirmed that Joonas Korpisalo will be the team's starting goalie for this contest. When looking at how things have gone for Korpisalo as of late, there is no question that the Bruins will be hoping for the veteran goaltender to put together a bounce-back game.
Korpisalo allowed five goals on 40 shots in an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. This was after he allowed five goals on 21 shots against the Nashville Predators on March 5. With this, the 31-year-old goaltender has given up 10 goals in his last two games alone.
Korpisalo has also had a .875 save percentage or worse in four out of his last five appearances. With this, the 2012 third-round pick has been going through a bit of a cold streak and will be looking to heat back up for Boston against the Devils.
Korpisalo has shown at times this season that he can make an impact when playing at his best. This was undoubtedly the case against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 26, as he stopped 36 out of 38 shots in Boston's 4-2 win. If he can get back to that form against the Devils, it would be significant for the Bruins.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Korpisalo responds. In 25 games this season, he has an 11-9-3 record, a .892 save percentage, a 3.28 goals-against average, and one shutout.