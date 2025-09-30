Bruins New Forward Should Be Fan Favorite

The Boston Bruins brought in several new players this off-season. One of them was forward Mikey Eyssimont, as the Original Six club signed him to a two-year, $2.9 million contract.

With this move, the Bruins added some more depth to their bottom six, which is never a bad thing. Yet, when looking at the way Eyssimont plays the game, there is no question that he should be a fan favorite for the Bruins.

It is no secret that Bruins fans have always liked hard-nosed players who provide energy, and Eyssimont certainly fits that description. The 6-foot forward is not afraid of the physical side of the game, as he has recorded 352 hits in 213 career NHL games. Thus, he will certainly give the Bruins more bite heading into this campaign.

Yet, Eyssimont has also shown in the past that he is capable of providing decent offense and plenty of grit when playing at his best. During the 2023-24 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he set career highs with 11 goals, 14 assists, 25 points, and 135 hits in 81 games. If he can replicate this kind of production in 2025-26, it would be big for a Bruins club that needs more depth scoring.

Eyssimont has stood out this preseason for the Bruins, too, which is undoubtedly encouraging. With this and the way he plays the game, he should become a player who Bruins fans should love to watch this season.

