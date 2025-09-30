Bruins' Marco Sturm Has Great Advice For Young Line

The Boston Bruins have several young players competing for spots on their NHL roster. Three of them just so happen to be playing on the same line, as Fraser Minten, Matt Poitras, and Matej Blumel skated on the third line for the Bruins in their latest preseason contest against the Philadelphia Flyers.

There is no question that these three forwards have good upside. Yet, like many young forwards, they have had some growing pains during the preseason, and head coach Marco Sturm had a clear message and advice for them following the game.

"They practice so hard and so well the whole time, and I feel like in games, they think too much," Sturm said to reporters, including WEEI's Scott McLaughlin. "So I gotta get them out of that. Just don't think. Play the game."

Sturm then added:

"It's a tough league, but it's even tougher when there's a lot going on in your brain. I want them to play free and just play and have fun."

This is a good message from Sturm to the Bruins' young line. It is advice that they should try to follow as the preseason carries on, especially when noting that Sturm had a solid 14-year NHL career as a player.

It will be interesting to see if these three can take Sturm's advice moving forward. If they do, perhaps all three of them could be on the NHL roster once opening night is here.

