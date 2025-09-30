Boston Bruins Fall In Shootout To Philadelphia Flyers Monday Night In TD Garden

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins battled, but ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a shootout on Monday night inside TD Garden.

The Bruins never led, coming from one goal down twice to show more of their grit, something that's become a theme this preseason.

After the game, Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm said postgame he liked the structure, but still felt Boston lacked pace. He remarked he felt some of the younger players like Matej Blümel, Matthew Poitras, and Fraser Minten, "think too much" on the ice.

Sturm implored his youngsters to just play. Alex Steeves had a strong showing in a limited fourth-line role, laying four hits, logging one official takeaway, and a shot on goal with three attempts in just 12:10 of ice time.

Sturm praised the grit of Steeves, mentioning he also used him for a penalty kill shift. Sturm also made sure to praise Tanner Jeannot and Sean Kuraly's effort.

Kuraly scored the Bruins' first goal of the contest late in the second period to tie the game.

It's a perfect play right after Jeannot and Kuraly killed a penalty. Jeannot's drop pass into David Pastrnak's tape gave number 88 time to make a perfect shot pass to Kuraly's stick.

The Bruins entered the third trailing 2-1, and with 9:39 to go, Morgan Geekie found the equalizer.

The clip doesn't show Elias Lindholm initially poke the puck to himself, stealing it from a Philadelphia skater. Lindholm then makes the entire play happen for Geekie. Those types of plays are what the Bruins need out of their first-line center this season.

In the end, Bobby Brink's shootout goal won it for Philadelphia. Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves in the loss and stopped two of three shootout attempts.