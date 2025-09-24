New Bruins Sniper Is Already Scoring

The Boston Bruins made multiple additions to their roster this off-season. Among their newcomers is forward Matej Blumel, as the Bruins signed him to a one-year, $875,000 contract in July.

With the Bruins needing more skill and scoring, it makes sense that they are taking a shot on an intriguing winger like Blumel. The 25-year-old forward just had a fantastic season in the AHL with the Texas Stars, as he led the league in goals with 39 and recorded 72 points in 67 games. He then followed that up by recording seven goals and 16 points in 14 playoff games with Texas.

Now, after getting this fresh start with the Bruins, Blumel will be looking to make Boston’s roster out of training camp. So far, it is fair to say that he is leaving a strong first impression, as he is already making an impact for the Original Six club.

During the Bruins' Sep. 23 preseason matchup against the New York Rangers, Blumel showed off his skill by scoring in the first period. After receiving a nice feed in front from Bruins teammate Casey Mittelstadt, Blumel one-timed it past Rangers star goalie Igor Shesterkin.

This was certainly a nice way for Blumel to introduce himself, and he will now be looking to build on it from here. If he continues scoring goals for Boston this preseason, it could open the door for him to make their opening night roster.

