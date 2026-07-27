Bruins Officially Announce Providence's New Head Coach

“We are excited to announce Trent Whitfield as head coach of the Providence Bruins,” Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said in a statement released by the Bruins. “Over the past 10 seasons, Trent has established himself as a highly successful coach, and we are confident that he is ready for this opportunity. His ability to create a winning culture while prioritizing player development will help prepare our players for success at the NHL level.”