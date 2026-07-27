Bruins Officially Announce Providence's New Head Coach

The Boston and Providence Bruins continue on the summer of change, and have officially landed on the newest head coach for the Providence Bruins.
“We are excited to announce Trent Whitfield as head coach of the Providence Bruins,” Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said in a statement released by the Bruins. “Over the past 10 seasons, Trent has established himself as a highly successful coach, and we are confident that he is ready for this opportunity. His ability to create a winning culture while prioritizing player development will help prepare our players for success at the NHL level.”
Whitfield has been with the Providence Bruins as an assistant coach for the last 10 seasons, showing remarkable job consistency.
He'd been rumored to be the head coach over the weekend, with the Bruins now making it official.
“I’m honored and grateful to the Boston Bruins organization for the opportunity to lead this group in Providence," Whitfield said in a statement released by the Bruins. "This is a position I’ve worked toward throughout my career, and I’m excited to get started as we continue to compete at a high level while supporting the growth of our players."
Whitfield played 194 games across four AHL seasons with Providence from 2009 until 2013, while also serving as team captain.
The Bruins also confirmed reports that Youngstown Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Clark could be joining the staff to fill Whitfield's void as an assistant.
“Adding Ryan Ward to our Providence staff is a significant addition for our organization," Sweeney said in his statement. "Ryan joins Trent's staff as an accomplished coach with a proven track record of success and a strong commitment to developing players. We are excited to welcome Ryan and his family back to familiar surroundings in Providence."
Ward has won the Clark Cup as the USHL champions and has kept the Phantoms among the best USHL teams under his watch.