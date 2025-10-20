Bruins Prospect Report: Letourneau, Hagens, Locmelis & More

Welcome to The Hockey News Boston Bruins' latest prospect report.

This latest edition will focus on several Bruins prospects who have been having strong starts to the 2025-26 season, including Dean Letourneau, James Hagens, and Dans Locmelis.

Dean Letourneau Is Thriving With Boston College

It is hard not to feel happy for Bruins prospect Dean Letourneau right now. After posting just three assists in 36 games during his freshman year with Boston College in 2024-25, some fans were quick to give up him. However, the 2024 first-round pick is continuing to prove his doubters wrong this season, as the 6-foot-7 forward is continuing to make an impact with the school.

In four games on the season so far, Letourneau has recorded two goals and four points. With this, the promising prospect has already surpassed his offensive totals from last season with Boston College. This is encouraging to see, and it will be interesting to see how he builds off this from here.

James Hagens Has Big Game For Boston College

The Bruins are hoping that James Hagens will be their first-line center of the future. The 2025 seventh-overall pick undoubtedly has the potential to become a very good player for the Bruins later down the road, as he possesses a high amount of offensive skill. He demonstrated this during his freshman year with Boston College in 2024-25, as he posted 11 goals, 26 assists, 37 points, and a plus-21 rating in 37 games this past season.

Now, Hagens is off to a strong start with Boston College this season, as he has posted two goals, three assists, and five points in four games thus far. The exciting forward also just put together a two-goal game for Boston College against RPI, so there is no question that he is heating up right now. This is definitely a good thing to see, and Hagens will now be looking to continue to stay hot as Boston College's season rolls on.

Dans Locmelis Is Heating Up For Providence Bruins

Dans Locmelis certainly grabbed the attention of Bruins fans because of his strong play with the Providence Bruins this past season. In six games with Providence after signing his entry-level deal near the end of the 2024-25 season, he posted three goals, nine assists, and 12 points. This was after he had eight goals and 33 points in 40 games with UMass-Amherst.

Now, Locmelis is starting to heat up once again with Providence this season. After being held off the scoresheet in Providence's season opener against the Bridgeport Islanders, Locmelis has now recorded a point in each of his last three games with the AHL squad. This includes him scoring a goal and recording a plus-2 rating in Providence's Oct. 18 contest against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Due to his ongoing hot streak, Locmelis now has one goal and two assists in four games this season with Providence. Overall, it has been a nice start to the season for the young forward, and his goal will be to keep it going from here.

Cooper Simpson Is Dominating The USHL

The Bruins selected forward Cooper Simpson with the 79th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and it is a decision that they must be feeling happy about already. The exciting youngster is continuing to impress with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL) early on this campaign, as he now has five goals, 10 assists, and 15 points in just 11 games.

Simpson also demonstrated promise this past season with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, as he recorded seven goals and an assist in eight games. He also led all Minnesota high school students with 49 goals and recorded 83 points with Shakopee High School in 2024-25. With this, the youngster is certainly a fascinating prospect in Boston's system, and he is a player who Bruins fans should not be ignoring.

Chris Pelosi Making An Impact With Quinnipiac University

Recently, we here at The Hockey News Bruins highlighted Chris Pelosi as an under-the-radar prospect to watch. So far, he is certainly not disappointing this season with Quinnipiac University.

In five games so far this season with Quinnipiac, Pelosi has posted two goals, four points, and a plus-4 rating. This is after Pelosi recorded 13 goals, 11 assists, 24 points, and a plus-12 rating in 38 games during his freshman year with Quinnipiac in 2024-25.

If Pelosi continues to put together solid numbers for Quinnipiac, it would certainly be exciting news for a Bruins club that is in need of forward help. The potential for Pelosi to become a nice part of the Bruins' roster later down the road is certainly there, and it will be very interesting to see if he can hit another new level with Quinnipiac as the season rolls on.