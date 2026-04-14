Bruins Regular Forward OUT For Regular Season Finale

The Boston Bruins play in their final regular-season game against the New Jersey Devils inside TD Garden.
This morning, Boston Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm indicated that there were a couple of game-time decisions tonight, but that he wanted to have the regular lineup ready to go.
Per warmups, Casey Mittelstadt misses out on tonight's game. Whether it's injury-related or not, it has not been disclosed.
It could be that Sturm wants one final look at Mikey Eyssimont ahead of the playoffs, while also giving James Hagens another game and his home debut.
Based on tonight's lines, one would think Hagens is in the driver's seat, as he's slated to skate alongside his would-be Game 1 line mates, Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov.
Eyssimont receives another look in the top six, replacing the missing Mittelstadt alongside Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson.
Defensively, it's the six regulars. Jeremy Swayman starts in net.
The action gets going just after 7 o'clock on NESN.