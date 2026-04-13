Sturm: Hagens An Option For Game 1

The Boston Bruins returned home following a one-game trip to the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday night, victors of a 3-2 decision.
The victory brought James Hagens' NHL Debut, one in which he excelled and notched his first-career point, a secondary assist after a phenomenal shift.
All told, the Bruins have all the reasons to feel good right now. They're heading to the playoffs, basically entirely healthy with no concerns.
That's as juicy a matchup as possible. The teams could do serious battle, with Boston having a very serious chance of pulling the upset.
That matchup could be finalized Tuesday night, provided the Sabres don't choke the division and the Bruins defeat the New Jersey Devils.
At an optional practice on Monday, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm revealed to reporters that James Hagens will make his NHL TD Garden debut on Tuesday night.
Sturm went in depth on Hagens afterward.
"Yeah, we’ll see," Sturm told reporters, including Conor Ryan. "I'll give him another crack at it tomorrow. He'll play. And then we’ll decide who we’re going to play. [Round 1] might be in play, too. You never know. He’s definitely going to play tomorrow.”
With Mikey Eyssimont, Lukas Reichel, and Alex Steeves making up the other options for game one, it's hard not to get excited at the prospect of Hagens being a part of this Bruins playoff push.
Still, this team's trying to win. Eyssimont and Steeves bring more physicality and responsible play. Reichel's got more experience than Hagens.
The decision will likely come down to Eyssimont and Hagens for that lineup spot in game one.
But, make no mistake, Hagens is a real option for the Boston Bruins for game one in round one.