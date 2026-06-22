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Bruins Release 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

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Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins officially announced their 2026-27 preseason schedule on Monday morning, the first official games released for the 2026-27 NHL Season.

The most notable change is the switch from a six-game preseason slate to a four-game slate, with the regular season expanding to 84 games.

Additionally, the regular season will begin even earlier, with the rumored opening day being Tuesday, September 29.

The Bruins' preseason schedule begins the same way it did last year. A home Saturday preseason game in late September.

More specifically, the action begins on Saturday, September 20, at 5pm, when the Bruins host the Washington Capitals inside TD Garden for the first preseason game of the year.

Two days later, the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers inside TD Garden at 7pm on Tuesday, September 22.

The preseason wraps up with a road back-to-back in Philadelphia and Washington, on Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25. 

That gives a three-day gap between the final preseason game, and the NHL regular season starting date.

We're just 90 days away from the first Bruins preseason game. Is it September yet?

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