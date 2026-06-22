Bruins Release 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] officially\nannounced their 2026-27 preseason schedule on Monday morning, the first official\ngames released for the 2026-27 NHL Season.\n\nThe most notable change is the switch from a six-game preseason slate to a\nfour-game slate, with the regular season expanding to 84 games.\n\nAdditionally, the regular season will begin even earlier, with the rumored\nopening day being Tuesday, September 29.\n\nThe Bruins' preseason schedule begins the same way it did last year. A home\nSaturday preseason game in late September.\n\nMore specifically, the action begins on Saturday, September 20, at 5pm, when the\nBruins host the Washington Capitals\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/washington-capitals] inside TD Garden for the\nfirst preseason game of the year.\n\nTwo days later, the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers] inside TD Garden at 7pm on\nTuesday, September 22.\n\nThe preseason wraps up with a road back-to-back in Philadelphia and Washington,\non Thursday, September 24, and Friday, September 25. \n\nThat gives a three-day gap between the final preseason game, and the NHL regular\nseason starting date.\n\nWe're just 90 days away from the first Bruins preseason game. Is it September\nyet?