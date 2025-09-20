    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Reveal Roster For Preseason Opener

    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 20, 2025, 21:57
    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 20, 2025, 21:57
    Updated at: Sep 20, 2025, 21:58
    Charlie McAvoy (© Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

    Hockey season is back.

    The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener on Sep. 21 at TD Garden. Bruins fans who have been excited to see the Black and Gold back on the ice will not want to miss it.

    With the Bruins' preseason opener against the Capitals just about here, the Bruins have announced their roster for the matchup. 

    Here is a look at the Bruins' full roster. 

    Bruins' Forwards 

    • Viktor Arvidsson
    • Matej Blumel
    • Patrick Brown
    • Riley Duran
    • Morgan Geekie
    • Tanner Jeannot
    • Elias Lindholm
    • Fabian Lysell
    • Fraser Minten
    • Matthew Poitras
    • Alex Steeves
    • Jeffrey Viel

    Bruins' Defensemen

    • Frederic Brunet
    • Mason Lohrei
    • Charlie McAvoy
    • Andrew Peeke
    • Victor Soderstrom
    • Billy Sweezey
    • Nikita Zadorov

    Bruins' Goaltenders

    • Luke Cavallin
    • Michael DiPietro
    • Simon Zajicek

    One thing that immediately stands out about the Bruins' preseason opener roster is that several NHL regulars will be in the lineup. On defense, the Bruins will be playing McAvoy, Zadorov, Lohrei, and Peeke. Meanwhile, Arvidsson, Geekie, Jeannot, and Lindholm make up the Bruins forwards who certainly will be on their NHL roster at the start of the regular season. 

    Some notable prospects who fans should be watching during this matchup are Minten, Poitras, and Lysell. All three are eyeing NHL jobs and will be looking to stand out. DiPietro will also fall into this category if he ends up being Boston's starter for the contest. 

    Recent Bruins News 

    Former Bruins Fan Favorite Scores Awesome Michigan Goal 

    Bruins Exciting Prospect Is Dominating Right Now 

    Sturm's Subtle Tweaks Highlight Day Two Of Bruins Training Camp

    Bruins Forward Loves Being Back In Boston 