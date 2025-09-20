Bruins Reveal Roster For Preseason Opener

Hockey season is back.

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener on Sep. 21 at TD Garden. Bruins fans who have been excited to see the Black and Gold back on the ice will not want to miss it.

With the Bruins' preseason opener against the Capitals just about here, the Bruins have announced their roster for the matchup.

Here is a look at the Bruins' full roster.

Bruins' Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson

Matej Blumel

Patrick Brown

Riley Duran

Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot

Elias Lindholm

Fabian Lysell

Fraser Minten

Matthew Poitras

Alex Steeves

Jeffrey Viel

Bruins' Defensemen

Frederic Brunet

Mason Lohrei

Charlie McAvoy

Andrew Peeke

Victor Soderstrom

Billy Sweezey

Nikita Zadorov

Bruins' Goaltenders

Luke Cavallin

Michael DiPietro

Simon Zajicek

One thing that immediately stands out about the Bruins' preseason opener roster is that several NHL regulars will be in the lineup. On defense, the Bruins will be playing McAvoy, Zadorov, Lohrei, and Peeke. Meanwhile, Arvidsson, Geekie, Jeannot, and Lindholm make up the Bruins forwards who certainly will be on their NHL roster at the start of the regular season.

Some notable prospects who fans should be watching during this matchup are Minten, Poitras, and Lysell. All three are eyeing NHL jobs and will be looking to stand out. DiPietro will also fall into this category if he ends up being Boston's starter for the contest.

