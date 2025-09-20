Former Bruins Fan Favorite Scores Awesome Michigan Goal

At the 2025 NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins brought back forward Jakub Lauko in the trade that sent Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild. This was after the Bruins traded Lauko to the Wild just back during the 2024 NHL off-season.

In 18 games after being reacquired by the Bruins, Lauko recorded two goals, five points, 20 penalty minutes, and 50 hits. Overall, the 25-year-old forward certainly provided the Bruins with plenty of energy and grit during his second stint with the club, just like he did during his first. However, it was not enough to keep him around in Boston.

Back in late June, the Bruins elected not to tender Lauko a qualifying offer. Because of this, the 2018 third-round pick hit the market as an unrestricted free agent (UFA). From there, the former Bruins fan favorite took his talents overseas, signing with HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech Extraliga.

Now, Lauko's season with HC Dynamo Pardubice is underway, and he has undoubtedly been making an impact. In five games with the club so far, the former Bruins forward has recorded two goals, six points, and a plus-3 rating.

Yet, Lauko is not creating plenty of offense early on with his new team, but he is doing it with style. In a recent matchup against HC Olomouc, Lauko scored a fantastic Michigan goal.

While Lauko was more remembered for his hard-nosed style of play with the Bruins, he certainly showed off his skill with the puck with this awesome goal. It appears that the move back home is benefiting Lauko, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds off his hot start with HC Dynamo Pardubice from here.

Recent Bruins News

Bruins Exciting Prospect Is Dominating Right Now

Sturm's Subtle Tweaks Highlight Day Two Of Bruins Training Camp

Bruins Forward Loves Being Back In Boston

Bruins Coach Provides More Info On David Pastrnak Injury