Bruins Score Enormous OT Victory Over Sabres In Buffalo

The Boston Bruins (40-24-8) got off the mat following yesterday's stunning defeat and beat the Buffalo Sabres (44-20-8) in overtime in Buffalo.
24 hours after being unable to find an equalizing goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins entered the third period with a 2-1 lead over the Sabres.
Just over three minutes into the period, the Bruins received a power play. An early chance to find a dagger. Instead, the man advantage sputtered, and the Sabres struck as the penalty expired, all while Mason Lohrei took a penalty after the goal was scored.
Buffalo 33 seconds after that, flipping the game on its head. With potential fatigue from the travel setting in, it felt like that sucker punch could be it.
One night after that same power play failed, and the Bruins couldn't find a tying goal against an inferior Toronto team, some déjà vu could set in.
Not tonight. Boston wouldn't let it be so.
The Bruins proved their resilience and found that elusive tying goal in the third period, in the biggest moment of the season to date.
Aided by a friendly bounce off the boards, Casey Mittelstadt, in his 500th NHL game against the team that drafted him, corralled a rebound and slammed in the equalizing goal with just six minutes left to play.
Pavel Zacha walked it off with an overtime winner just 38 seconds into the extra frame, off a beautiful feed from David Pastrnak.
Pastrnak shined tonight, notching his 29th goal of the year before adding two primary assists.
Considering the circumstances, it could be argued that this is the biggest win of the season. The Bruins absolutely needed something out of tonight, especially after the nightmare of last night.
Those Maple Leafs won again tonight, further diminishing the chances of that pick becoming a top-five selection, something Boston should be joyous about.
The Bruins now get to kick back and enjoy two days off before welcoming in the Minnesota Wild for a Saturday evening game in TD Garden.