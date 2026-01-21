Bruins Soaring Forward Signs Contract Extension

The Boston Bruins have made a move, as they have signed forward Alex Steeves to a two-year, $3.25 million contract extension. Starting next season, the 26-year-old forward will have a $1.625 million cap hit.
The Bruins keeping Steeves around is easy to understand. He has been a great surprise this season for them, as he has provided them with a nice mix of secondary offensive production and grit. Thus, him sticking around just makes sense.
Steeves has appeared in 33 games so far this season with the Bruins, where he has set new career highs with eight goals, six assists, 14 points, and 117 hits. This is after he had three points in 14 games over four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Overall, this is a good move for both the Bruins and Steeves. The Bruins are keeping one of their solid forwards around for multiple more years, while Steeves has landed himself a nice raise in the process.