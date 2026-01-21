Logo
Boston Bruins
Powered by Roundtable
Bruins Soaring Forward Signs Contract Extension cover image

Bruins Soaring Forward Signs Contract Extension

Michael DeRosa
43m
Partner
500Members·3.7KPosts
michaelderosa@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Michael DeRosa
43m
Updated at Jan 21, 2026, 18:48
Partner

The Bruins are keeping this forward around.

The Boston Bruins have made a move, as they have signed forward Alex Steeves to a two-year, $3.25 million contract extension. Starting next season, the 26-year-old forward will have a $1.625 million cap hit. 

Recently, we here at The Hockey News Bruins named Steeves a prime extension candidate for the Black and Gold. Now, with today's news, he has officially landed one. 

The Bruins keeping Steeves around is easy to understand. He has been a great surprise this season for them, as he has provided them with a nice mix of secondary offensive production and grit. Thus, him sticking around just makes sense. 

Steeves has appeared in 33 games so far this season with the Bruins, where he has set new career highs with eight goals, six assists, 14 points, and 117 hits. This is after he had three points in 14 games over four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

Overall, this is a good move for both the Bruins and Steeves. The Bruins are keeping one of their solid forwards around for multiple more years, while Steeves has landed himself a nice raise in the process. 

Latest News
1