Bruins' Starting Goalie vs. Devils Revealed

The Boston Bruins secured a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in their last contest. Joonas Korpisalo certainly played a role in the Bruins' victory, as he stopped 37 out of 39 Blues shots he faced in the contest. With this, Korpisalo had a .949 save percentage on the night.

While Korpisalo just had a strong game against the Blues, it has been confirmed that he will not be the Bruins' starting goalie against the New Jersey Devils. Instead, Jeremy Swayman will be between the pipes against New Jersey.

Swayman will be looking to bounce back against the Devils. The Anchorage, Alaska native had an ugly start in his last appearance against the Detroit Red Wings, as he allowed five goals on 28 shots. This led to him being pulled during the third period.

When looking at the season Swayman is having, there is clear reason to believe that he can turn things back around against the Devils. The 2017 fourth-round pick is in the middle of a strong bounce-back campaign for the Black and Gold, as he has an 11-7-0 record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.80 goals-against average in 18 games.

Let's see what kind of start Swayman has against the Devils from here.