Bruins Top Trade Target Allegedly Requests Trade: B's Must Act

The team desperately wants a long-term solution on the right side of their defense, perfect for the top four spot behind Charlie McAvoy.
Nemec, 22, would be a dream acquisition for the Bruins. Nemec plays an unbelievably strong two-way game for a 22-year-old defenseman in the NHL.
His blend of speed, skill, and grit would be a dream for Boston's defense.
The former second-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft has clear offensive upside with some work needed defensively.
Still, the Devils likely wouldn't want to give up on the young talent this early in his career.
However, Nemec's name has been thrown into trade speculation for much of this past season, and now Nemec has reportedly requested a trade. (Another Slovak insider has now discredited the rumor after initially sharing the same rumor).
Nemec wasn't exactly put in a spot to succeed with the Devils. Nemec consistently played behind both Luke Hughes and Dougie Hamilton, which also cost him valuable power-play opportunities.
Nemec's true skill comes out in those situations, something he showed off at the 2026 Olympics, where he and Slovakia finished fourth.
It's incredibly rare a defenseman with Nemec's potential shakes loose at a young age. Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney has five first-round picks in the next three drafts at his disposal to help get a deal done.
It's an avenue the Bruins absolutely must explore this summer.
Last season, the New York Islanders traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens for the 16th and 17th overall picks, plus Emil Heineman.
Dobson had shown much more than Nemec at the NHL level, and thus the cost of acquisition would be higher.
But, could a package of Mason Lohrei, the 23rd overall pick plus a roster forward like Mikey Eyssimont get the job done?
It's distinctly possible.
Before any deal comes to fruition, it's worth remembering that Nemec will be a restricted free agent this summer.
Dobson used that to engineer his way to Montreal, despite league-wide interest.
Nemec's contract ask will be a heavy factor in any deal, with a bridge deal likely becoming the resolution.
Nemec posted 11 goals and 26 points in 68 games this past season with the Devils.