Bruins Waive Depth Forward, Set To Active Promising Prospect From IR

The Boston Bruins announced Sunday afternoon that the team placed forward Mikey Eyssimont on waivers.
Eyssimont, 30, did not appear in any of Boston's first three games of the season, but made the team out of camp.
However, Boston's in a squeeze at the moment. The team is forced to carry eight defensemen due to Charlie McAvoy's six-game suspension, as the team needs an extra defenseman at all times in case of injury.
When promising prospect Matthew Poitras started camp scorching hot, it felt the final forward roster spot became his to lose.
Then, Poitras suffered a minor injury midway through camp, and began the season on injured reserve.
The injury opened up an extra spot for a forward to land in, which Eyssimont won with relative ease.
The Bruins will now play their next three games on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday before the team hits the road for California.
It would make sense for Eyssimont, if he clears waivers, to rejoin the team then as McAvoy can then be activated.
At that point, the Bruins can revert to a traditional 14 forwards, 7 defensemen, and 2 goalies 23-man roster for the 10-day, four-game road trip.
There's a non-zero chance Eyssimont gets claimed. He's an incredibly strong depth forward, with the versatility to play anywhere in a team's bottom six and strong penalty killing play.
Eyssimont is in the final year of his contract, with a cap hit of $1.45 million.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect