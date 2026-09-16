BREAKING: Poitras Signs One Year Contract Extension

The Boston Bruins are officially back, with training camp officially opening on Wednesday, with no on-ice activities scheduled.
As off-ice training commences, the Bruins signed their final restricted free agent who remained unsigned, Matthew Poitras.
The deal is a one-year, two-way contract at the NHL League Minimum of $850,000.
Poitras, 22, played 3 NHL games last season, posting just one goal in that time. He also played 69 games for the Providence Bruins, scoring 13 goals and 44 points.
The Bruins selected Poitras with a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Since then, Poitras has blossomed into a great prospect, but plateaued in 2025-26, spending the majority of the year with the Providence Bruins.
Poitras' entire focus can now turn to NHL training camp and attempting to break through on make the opening night roster. If he doesn't, Poitras would require waivers to be sent down to Providence.
It's unlikely he would clear those waivers, and it's unlikely Boston would want to lose the player for free in any scenario.
Fraser Minten and James Hagens both have surpassed Poitras in the organizational depth chart for centers, leading to persistent questions surrounding his Bruins future, especially after he's been tagged in trade rumors.
Additionally, depth forwards such as Mikey Eyssimont and Alex Steeves showed their worth throughout last season, with Boston turning to them to fill roles throughout the lineup in times of injury.
Poitras would have to unseat two of those players to crack Boston's lineup, with three of the four requiring waivers (Hagens does not) to be sent down to Providence.
The Bruins still have time before making these tough calls, but it's not like the previously elongated training camps that went on for 2+ weeks. There are only four preseason games, instead of six this year.
The season starts in 13 days. The roster must be finalized in 12 days, with waiver cut downs coming on Sunday the 27th, if not sooner.
As things stand, some outcomes for the roster without is to have Poitras either traded or snuck through waivers to Providence, just based on the numbers. If Poitras breaks through cracks the opening night roster, it's likely at the expense of one of Steeves or Eyssimont, while Hagens may then start the year in Providence.
It's unlikely Boston would want to part with both Steeves and Eyssimont, as they do a great job as 13th forwards, being able to plug in anywhere in the lineup.