Boston Bruins
Canada Breaks Finnish Hearts; Jokiharju, Korpisalo To Go For Bronze

Canada Breaks Finnish Hearts; Jokiharju, Korpisalo To Go For Bronze

Russell Macias
11h
Russell Macias
11h
Updated at Feb 20, 2026, 18:37
Partner

For the second straight game in Men's Olympic Hockey Play, Team Canada shattered the hearts of their opposition.

For the second straight game, there are Boston Bruins on the wrong side of a come-from-behind Canadian win.

On Wednesday, Canada shattered the dreams of David Pastrnak and Czechia. Today, the Canadians ripped out the hearts of Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo, and Finland.

The Finns jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second period, but Canada simply would not be denied from there.

Despite Jokiharju's strong and solid play, the Finns could not hold out. Canada scored multiple power-play goals to sink Finland.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche scored the game-winning goal in the final minute, a rocket of a one-timer that beat Juuse Saros.

Finland now turns their attention to the Bronze Medal Game, which will be played tomorrow afternoon at 2:40.

Their opponent will either be the United States or Slovakia, with their semifinal coming this afternoon.

Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman will be hoping to send the Americans to the Gold Medal Game, a chance for vengeance for the 4 Nations' Face-Off from last year.

Slovakia, meanwhile, will look to keep on surviving as the Cinderella of this Olympics.

Puck drop will come this afternoon at 3:10 

