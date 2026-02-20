Canada Breaks Finnish Hearts; Jokiharju, Korpisalo To Go For Bronze

For the second straight game in Men's Olympic Hockey Play, Team Canada shattered\nthe hearts of their opposition.\n\nFor the second straight game, there are Boston Bruins\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] on the wrong side of a\ncome-from-behind Canadian win.\n\nOn Wednesday, Canada shattered the dreams of David Pastrnak and Czechia\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/mitch-marner-canada-shatter-pastrnak-czechian-hearts-in-overtime-thriller].\nToday, the Canadians ripped out the hearts of Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo,\nand Finland.\n\nThe Finns jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second period, but Canada\nsimply would not be denied from there.\n\nDespite Jokiharju's strong and solid play, the Finns could not hold out. Canada\nscored multiple power-play goals to sink Finland.\n\nNathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/colorado-avalanche] scored the game-winning goal\nin the final minute, a rocket of a one-timer that beat Juuse Saros.\n\nFinland now turns their attention to the Bronze Medal Game, which will be played\ntomorrow afternoon at 2:40.\n\nTheir opponent will either be the United States or Slovakia, with their\nsemifinal coming this afternoon.\n\nCharlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman will be hoping to send the Americans to the\nGold Medal Game, a chance for vengeance for the 4 Nations' Face-Off from last\nyear.\n\nSlovakia, meanwhile, will look to keep on surviving as the Cinderella of this\nOlympics.\n\nPuck drop will come this afternoon at 3:10