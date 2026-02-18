Mitch Marner, Canada Shatter Pastrnak, Czechian Hearts In Overtime Thriller

It was almost perfect. It was almost the upset of the decade in hockey. Instead, Boston Bruins' forward David Pastrnak and Czechia's effort against Canada becomes a tale of sheer heartbreak.
The Canadians started hot. Pastrnak had the puck stolen from his by Connor McDavid, who fed Macklin Celebrini in the shot with a disgusting drop pass through Pastrnak.
Celebrini ripped it, and just like that, the Canadians led 1-0. Czechia didn't back down.
First, they tied the game with a Lukas Sedlak backdoor tap in.
Czechia went to the power play, and Pastrnak scored from his spot. An absolute rocket one-timer, sniped over Jordan Binnington. It couldn't been located any better, nor could it be anymore Pastrnak.
Czechia held out until midway through the second period when a questionable interference call on Michal Kempny put Canada on the man advantage.
Nathan MacKinnon tied it with a rip from the slot. Canada peppered pucks throughout the second period, throwing nearly 20 shots on goal while Czechia only managed five shots in the frame.
Still, the Czechs didn't go away.
Ondrej Palat, of the New York Islanders, scored what could've been a game-winning goal with 7:42 to go.
The moment turned out to be painfully fleeting for Czechia. With 3:27 to go, Nick Suzuki deflected home a shot from the blue line to tie the game for Canada.
Then, in overtime, Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal with an unbelievable individual effort.
For Pastrnak and Czechia, it doesn't get more devastating.
For the Bruins, today's already seen Latvia's Dans Locmelis, and now Pastrnak eliminated. Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo and Finland trail Switzerland 2-0 after two periods.
This afternoon, Sweden plays the United States. Either Elias Lindholm and Hampus Lindholm go home, or Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman will.