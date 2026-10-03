Ex-Bruin Gets Ejected In Season Debut With New Team

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] won a\nsecond-straight game last night, knocking off the Winnipeg Jets by a score 4-3\nin overtime\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/game-day/jj-peterka-nets-overtime-winner-bruins-come-from-behind-to-beat-winnipeg]\nlast night.\n\nElsewhere in the NHL, multiple former Bruins took the ice for the first time\nwith new teams, including Viktor Arvidsson with the Detroit Red Wings\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/detroit-red-wings].\n\nHowever, none had a worse debut than defenseman Brandon Carlo\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/st-louis-blues/players/brandon-carlo-welcomed-needed-a-trade-st-louis-blues-came-calling-for-someone-with-experience]\nwith the St. Louis Blues [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/st-louis-blues].\n\nCarlo, 29, arrived in St. Louis following a trade at the NHL Draft, where\nthe Toronto Maple Leafs [http://thn.com/toronto] acquired two third-round picks\nfor the defender from the Blues.\n\nCarlo spent the first nine years of his career in Boston following a selection\nin the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.\n\nThe Bruins traded Carlo to Toronto at the 2025 Trade Deadline, a deal that did\nnot go the way the Leafs hoped.\n\nCarlo's journey to St. Louis has been up and down after his tumultuous time in\nToronto. \n\nThe defender hoped to regain his strong form he enjoyed in Boston, but thinks\ncould not have started worse for him.\n\nEarly in the third period, while defending a 2-0 lead, Carlo tried to cut off\nRoope Hintz from cutting to the middle.\n\nHintz made a quick deke, and Carlo wound up throwing a direct knee-on-knee hit\nthat immediately got him ejected with no need for review to determine it.\n\n\n\nLuckily for Carlo, his team got the kill and wound up winning 4-0. Thus far,\nthere's been no word on any further potential disciplinary action from the\nleague after the hit.\n\nThe Blues are in Denver tonight to face the Colorado Avalanche\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/colorado-avalanche].