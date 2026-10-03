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Ex-Bruin Gets Ejected In Season Debut With New Team

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Russell Macias
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Oct 3, 2026 3:32 PM

The Boston Bruins won a second-straight game last night, knocking off the Winnipeg Jets by a score 4-3 in overtime last night.

Elsewhere in the NHL, multiple former Bruins took the ice for the first time with new teams, including Viktor Arvidsson with the Detroit Red Wings.

However, none had a worse debut than defenseman Brandon Carlo with the St. Louis Blues.

Carlo, 29, arrived in St. Louis following a trade at the NHL Draft, where the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired two third-round picks for the defender from the Blues.

Carlo spent the first nine years of his career in Boston following a selection in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Bruins traded Carlo to Toronto at the 2025 Trade Deadline, a deal that did not go the way the Leafs hoped.

Carlo's journey to St. Louis has been up and down after his tumultuous time in Toronto. 

The defender hoped to regain his strong form he enjoyed in Boston, but thinks could not have started worse for him.

Early in the third period, while defending a 2-0 lead, Carlo tried to cut off Roope Hintz from cutting to the middle.

Hintz made a quick deke, and Carlo wound up throwing a direct knee-on-knee hit that immediately got him ejected with no need for review to determine it.

Luckily for Carlo, his team got the kill and wound up winning 4-0. Thus far, there's been no word on any further potential disciplinary action from the league after the hit.

The Blues are in Denver tonight to face the Colorado Avalanche.

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