JJ Peterka Nets Overtime Winner, Bruins Come From Behind To Beat Winnipeg

The Boston Bruins (2-0-0) made their living in the 2025-26 season as one of the most resilient teams in the entire NHL. They consistently fought back from tough spots, and hardly went on long funks.
Through two games, that resilience is shining through.
The Bruins knocked off the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-1) 4-3 in overtime on Friday night, clinching a road win and the club's first overtime win of the year.
With under two minutes to go, Winnipeg led 3-2. Boston did not win a single game last year when trailing after two periods until after the Olympic Break in February, one of the few minor areas of improvement needed last year.
It took just two games this year.
Elias Lindholm redirected home a David Pastrnak shot-pass, tying the game with just 1:38 left on the clock.
In overtime, the Bruins survived early swarms of pressure from the desperate Jets, eventually executing a jailbreak for a Pastrnak-led two-on-one with JJ Peterka.
Pastrnak drew in his defender, then chipped a pass to Peterka to give the speedster a clean breakaway.
Peterka made no mistake, burying it five-hole on Stuart Skinner, much like he did to Igor Shesterkin on Tuesday night.
The win also featured another stellar performance from Jeremy Swayman. Swayman made 30 saves in the win.
Swayman's play kept Boston in this one for a while, as Winnipeg piled up grade-a chances throughout the contest, but nothing clean would beat him. Only screens and turnovers did in the B's netminder.
James Hagens scored his first-career NHL goal, an unbelievable moment you can read about here:
Postgame, Hagens gushed about the culture the Bruins have.
"I think it kind of speaks to the culture here," Hagens told Bruins' Team Reporter Belle Fraser. "To be able to have everybody come over and congratulate me –– it’s something I will never forget. It means a lot to me. These guys are awesome."
"I’ll definitely give it to my parents," Hagens said. "They’ve done everything they possibly could, and I can’t thank them enough. They’re the reason I am here."
Hampus Lindholm had Boston's first of the night, a one-timer blast that tied the game at 1 midway through the first period.
Next up for the Bruins is the second half of this back-to-back, as the Bruins will be in Minneapolis, Minnesota, tomorrow night to face Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes, and the Minnesota Wild.
Puck drop is scheduled for just after 8 o'clock on the East Coast.