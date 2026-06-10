Former Bruins Goalie Steps Up Big Time In Stanley Cup Final

Brandon Bussi continues to be a great story.
The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights by a 5-3 final score in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. This was a must-win game for the Hurricanes, as a loss would have put them down 3-1 in the series. Yet, with this victory, the Hurricanes have now tied the series back up at 2-2.
Former Boston Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi certainly stepped up for the Hurricanes in Game 4, as he helped lead them to their victory. The 27-year-old goaltender stopped 18 out of the Golden Knights' 21 shots in Carolina's win.
Bussi undoubtedly came up clutch for the Hurricanes in Game 4. With the Hurricanes picking up a victory in Game 4, it would not be surprising if they went with Bussi instead of Frederik Andersen for Game 5 as well.
This Game 4 Stanley Cup victory is just that latest great moment from Bussi's excellent breakout year in 2025-26. After leaving the Bruins this off-season and then being waived by the Florida Panthers ahead of the 2025-26 season, Bussi has found his fit with the Hurricanes. He has proven that he is an NHL-caliber goalie and now has his first career playoff win.
In 39 regular-season games this campaign with the Hurricanes, Bussi had a 31-6-2 record, a 2.47 goals-against average, an .895 save percentage, and two shutouts. In two post-season appearances for the Hurricanes, he now has a 1-1 record, a 2.28 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage.
Bussi Never Got His Chance With The Bruins
Bussi was once the Bruins' top goalie prospect, but due to Boston's strong goalie depth over the years, he was always blocked from their NHL roster. Because of this, he spent the entirety of his four-year tenure with the Bruins organization down in the AHL.
Bussi undoubtedly had success in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. In 111 games over four seasons with Providence, he posted a 63-31-12 record, a .915 save percentage, a 2.62 goals-against average, and eight shutouts. His best season with Providence was in 2022-23, when he had a 22-5-4 record, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.40 goals-against average in 32 games.
Now, after years of AHL success, it is hard not to feel happy for Bussi finally getting his chance in the NHL and taking full advantage of it. It will be interesting to see if he can keep this up as the playoffs roll on from here.