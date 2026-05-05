Former Bruins Star Is Having An Incredible Post-Season

Taylor Hall is proving that he can still be a real difference-maker.
The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime by a 3-2 final score in their Game 2 matchup on Monday. With this, the Hurricanes now have a 2-0 series lead over the Flyers in their second-round series.
A former Boston Bruins forward was the hero for the Hurricanes in this one, as Taylor Hall scored the overtime winner that got Carolina their victory.
This is just the latest strong performance from Hall, as he is in the middle of an incredible post-season so far this spring. In six games this post-season with the Hurricanes, he now has three goals, six assists, nine points, and a plus-8 rating.
Hall has also been staying incredibly consistent, as he has recorded at least one point in each of his six playoff games so far this spring. With this, the former Bruins winger has been on fire for the Hurricanes.
Hall will now be looking to keep this kind of play up for the Hurricanes as the post-season carries on. If he does, Carolina should be in great shape.
Hall played in 158 games over three seasons with the Bruins, where he had 44 goals, 67 assists, 111 points, and a plus-37 rating.