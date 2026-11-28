Boston Bruins
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Nov 28, 2026 4:35 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 4:35 PM
The Boston Bruins have lost two straight games and are on an overall 2-5-0 record in their last seven games, and on the whole, have watched their play deteriorate.
Friday afternoon against the Toronto Maple Leafs saw a bad 3-1 loss, which on its own would be no good, but add in a potentially devastating injury to David Pastrnak and things could get scary, quick.
But, Saturday starts with good news.
James Hagens is back. He was a full participant in practice, per team reporter Belle Fraser, and slotted in on the team's second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Elias Lindholm.
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That trio had immense chemistry prior to Hagens' injury at the beginning of November.
However, Pastrnak did not practice. His status for Sunday seems to be in serious doubt. If the Bruins place Pastrnak on IR, it would knock him out of game action for Sunday and Tuesday's games. He would be eligible for a return next Saturday.
Without Pastrnak, Head Coach Marco Sturm has jumbled the lines.
JJ Peterka and Pavel Zacha skated with Morgan Geekie as the team's new top line. The third line is back to an old combination, returning to a trio of Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Matthew Poitras.
The fourth line remains unchanged.
Defensively, Sturm has completely transformed the team's defensive pairings.
Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy have been split up after the duo's recent struggles.
Jonathan Aspirot returns to the lineup and will play with McAvoy, a pairing that enjoyed great success together last season.
Lindholm, meanwhile, drops to third pair and will play with Mason Lohrei, another old pairing that has previous success.
Nikita Zadorov and Will Borgen remain a pairing.
Frederic Brunet remains a scratch for Sunday, while Connor Clifton appears set to exit the lineup once again.
Forwards:
JJ Peterka - Pavel Zacha - Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens
Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense:
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov - Will Borgen
Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Extras:
Mikey Eyssimont (F), Frederic Brunet (D), Connor Clifton (D)
Did Not Skate (Injured):
David Pastrnak
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