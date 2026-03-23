How Should The Bruins Handle Their Goaltenders This Week?

The Boston Bruins have a different-looking schedule than usual this week. As in previous weeks, they'll play four games in just six days. However, unlike in previous weeks, the Bruins instead will be tasked with two separate back-to-backs, both with travel.
It's not the easiest batch of games, either. First, the Toronto Maple Leafs come to town on Tuesday night. While the Leafs are absolutely deplorable, you'd think they'll have some serious motivation to beat the Bruins.
24 hours later, the Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo. It'll be Buffalo's first home game in 11 days after their road trip through California. Buffalo's looking to fend off the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic Division crown.
Then, the Bruins get two days off. Saturday evening, the Bruins host the world-beating Minnesota Wild.
24 hours later, the Bruins will be in Columbus to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in what could be a seismic game for the wild-card race.
Columbus also plays the night before, but they're home for the Sharks. No travel necessary.
All of this leads to one burning question: How should the Bruins handle their goaltending during these games?
The first back-to-back is easy enough to figure out. Joonas Korpisalo almost assuredly will start against the Maple Leafs, while Swayman should get the Sabres.
But, what if Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm wants to really ensure he gets two points on Tuesday? Could he give Swayman the Leafs, and trust Korpisalo against Buffalo?
It's possible. The consolidation of points is the most important thing this time of year, with the Bruins needing to guarantee they get as many points as possible.
Depending on how the first two games go this week, it could lead to a situation where Boston will want to play Swayman in both games this weekend.
Let's say Boston splits their first two games this week, or even loses both. In whichever game Korpisalo starts, maybe he struggles in a loss.
Meanwhile, Detroit, Columbus, and the New York Islanders all collect points and Boston enters the weekend on or below the cut line.
It's not outrageous to suggest Swayman could be tasked with both ends of the back-to-back. The Islanders just had Sorokin do that very thing.
Now, Korpisalo is notably a better goalie than David Rittich on the whole. Plus, 48 hours after the Columbus game, the Dallas Stars are in town.
Ideally, you don't want Swayman playing in his third straight game in four days with that team coming into town.
Despite all the potential pressure, it makes total sense for the Bruins to trust their goalies to split the next four games.
It's been what Sturm's done all year successfully. Korpisalo's earned his trust, despite the trepidation amongst some.