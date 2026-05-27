How The Bruins Fared Against The Western Conference Champions

The Knights swept away the Colorado Avalanche in stunning fashion, knocking off the Presidents' Trophy Winners.
With Vegas advancing to the final, it's time to look back at how the Boston Bruins fared against the Western Conference Champions.
The Bruins played Vegas twice, per the usual NHL schedule of facing every team from the west twice.
The Bruins went 1-1-0 against the Knights, in two wildly thrilling games.
The first meeting came all the way back on October 16, just the second week of the regular season out in Las Vegas.
The Bruins jumped out to an early lead, thanks to Tanner Jeannot. Just over a minute later, Vegas tied the game.
Late in the first, Nikita Zadorov scored his first of the season, but again Vegas tied it up in short order.
Then, the wheels came off for Boston. Vegas scored 4 of the next 5 goals in the contest, with David Pastrnak's power play tally the only thing separating the goals for Vegas.
Trailing 6-3 in the third, Boston could've mailed it in.
Instead, it became an early showcase of what became this team's ultimate calling card, it's unbelievable resiliency.
Mark Kastelic made it 6-4 less than two minutes after Vegas made it 6-3. 1:07 after Kastelic's tally, Mikey Eyssimont made it a one-goal game with just under 15 minutes to go.
Unfortunately, the Bruins couldn't find that equalizer, and ultimately lost 6-5 in regulation, the second straight loss of what became a disastrous six-game losing streak in October.
The second game came on January 22 inside TD Garden, where the Bruins carried a long winning streak and hadn't lost at since before Christmas.
Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl took a high-sticking minor less than 10 minutes into the contest.
The Bruins exploded. Charlie McAvoy kicked off the festivities with a power play goal, followed by an Elias Lindholm goal just 30 seconds later.
24 seconds after, Tanner Jeannot made it 3-0 Boston in stunningly quick fashion. Three goals in 54 seconds, a true knockout punch.
Midway through the second, David Pastrnak made it 4-0 Boston.
Then, the third period started. The Golden Knights showed why they won the Western Conference, blitzing the Bruins.
The Knights scored three times in the third, dominating the frame and outshooting the Bruins 21-5 in the period.
Joonas Korpisalo held firm, steering the Bruins to a 4-3 regulation victory.