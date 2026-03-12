Latest Bruins Addition Dazzles In Providence Debut

The Boston Bruins\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/breaking-bruins-acquire-former-first-round-pick-at-deadline]\nhad a very quiet NHL Trade Deadline, only making two trades, both of which only\naffected the AHL Roster.\n\nOne trade involved a former first-round pick and legitimate call-up candidate,\nLukas Reichel. The Bruins acquired Reichel for a sixth-round pick from the\nVancouver Canucks [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vancouver-canucks] on deadline\nday.\n\nReichel, 23, a fellow German like Head Coach Marco Sturm, has played 19 NHL\ngames this season with both the Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/chicago-blackhawks]. He's posted two goals and\nfive points in those games.\n\nReichel is a 6-foot, 170-pound forward known for his electric speed and skill.\n\nAt the AHL level, he's played 23 games for the Abbotsford Canucks. He's recorded\nsix goals and seven assists for 13 points.\n\nTonight, he made his debut for the Providence Bruins, and he brought the house\ndown with an overtime game-winning goal:\n\n\n\nIt's an excellent two-way play, with the swipe of an errant pass, then the snipe\nto seal it.\n\nPostgame, Reichel discussed his first game in the Spoked P.\n\n