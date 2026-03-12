Logo
Boston Bruins
Latest Bruins Addition Dazzles In Providence Debut

Russell Macias
6h
The Boston Bruins had a very quiet NHL Trade Deadline, only making two trades, both of which only affected the AHL Roster.

One trade involved a former first-round pick and legitimate call-up candidate, Lukas Reichel. The Bruins acquired Reichel for a sixth-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks on deadline day.

Reichel, 23, a fellow German like Head Coach Marco Sturm, has played 19 NHL games this season with both the Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks. He's posted two goals and five points in those games.

Reichel is a 6-foot, 170-pound forward known for his electric speed and skill.

At the AHL level, he's played 23 games for the Abbotsford Canucks. He's recorded six goals and seven assists for 13 points.

Tonight, he made his debut for the Providence Bruins, and he brought the house down with an overtime game-winning goal:

It's an excellent two-way play, with the swipe of an errant pass, then the snipe to seal it.

Postgame, Reichel discussed his first game in the Spoked P.

