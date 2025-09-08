New Bruins Forward Is Already Loving Boston

The Boston Bruins had a busy off-season, as they brought in several new players. Among their summer free-agent additions was forward Michael Eyssimont, as the Bruins signed him to a two-year, $2.9 million contract ($1.8 million average annual value).

While at Fan Fest over the weekend, Eyssimont made it clear that he is already appreciating his time in Boston.

"Great city," Eyssimont said in a video posted on the Bruins' official X account. "I've been lucky enough to spend some time here throughout my career and to be living here and kind of getting into the mix, it's been great. It's been super fun. I'm excited to integrate more into the city and see more of it and see more people."

It naturally takes time for people to get used to living in a new area. Therefore, hearing that Eyssimont is already enjoying Boston is certainly a good thing.

Eyssimont is entering the 2025-26 season expected to be a key part of the Bruins' bottom six due to his high energy style of play, speed, and grit. The Bruins are looking to be a tougher team for opponents to go up against, and Eyssimont should help things on that front.

Recent Bruins News

Bruins' Marco Sturm Has Clear Message Ahead Of Season

Bruins Top Prospect Is Major Breakout Candidate

5 Bruins Bounce-Back Candidates For 2025-26

Bruins Top Prospect Reveals 'Main Focus' For Training Camp

In 77 games this past season split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken, Eyssimont recorded nine goals, 16 points, 110 hits, and a plus-1 rating. This was after he set career highs with 11 goals, 14 assists, 25 points, 104 penalty minutes, and 135 hits in 2023-24 with the Bolts.

It will now be interesting to see what kind of season Eyssimont can put together during his first year as a Bruin from here, but it is clear that he is happy to be in Boston.