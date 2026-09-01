Rangers Nab Potential Bruins PTO Target

Welcome to September, everyone, also known as the month when the Boston Bruins and the NHL return. Not just the preseason, like in previous years, either.
The Bruins season kicks off in 28 days, and with it, the Bruins have some massive decisions to make in the next four weeks.
Boston enters the year with a crowded forward room, with plenty of intrigue surrounding the season with the team hoping for breakthroughs from James Hagens and the still unsigned Matthew Poitras, while depth hopefuls such as Mikey Eyssimont and Alex Steeves look to retain their roster spots for another season.
Some had hoped for a potential PTO for some of the top remaining UFAs, including Eeli Tolvanen and Patrik Laine, to give even more competition, and with those two specifically, give Boston's middle-six strong shooters to contribute.
However, the New York Rangers swooped in and landed Tolvanen Tuesday afternoon, signing the forward to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
Tolvanen, 27, posted 12 goals and 36 points last season with the Seattle Kraken. In 2024-25, Tolvanen wired home 23 goals, a career high.
However, he shot his career-low in 2025-26, a low 8.5%, and his totals suffered.
Tolvanen boasts strong defensive analytics and could be a solid third liner at a discount for the Rangers. His issues include poor puck control and a lack of overall offensive play driving compared to some peers.
For Boston, this type of guarantee never made sense. They've got plenty of competition for spots already, the most they could offer in this scenario would be a PTO.
That remains a possibility, and with training camp just weeks away, it's worth keeping an eye on.