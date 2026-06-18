REPORT: Bruins Close To Dealing Prospect Away To San Jose

The Bruins drafted Andre Gasseau with that pick, and he slowly morphed into a legitimate prospect with clear upside.
Gasseau posted six goals and 23 points in 23 games this season, one year after posting 15 goals and 30 points in 36 games.
Back in April, when Boston College's season ended, most expected the senior to sign with the Bruins alongside James Hagens.
"Andre Gasseau," Friedman reported," Boston’s seventh-round pick in 2021, is going to free agency in August. Astute pick by the Bruins, but will test the market."
At the NHL Draft Combine, Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney stated his intention to trade Gasseau's rights before he became a free agent in August.
Thursday morning, Friedman had an update on the situation.
Gasseau, who turns 23 on July 3, seems likely headed to San Jose, joining the San Jose Sharks.
No trade has been finalized as yet, but when Friedman reports something like this, it's almost always a done deal.
It'll be very interesting to see what the return for Gasseau ends up being, but it is worth noting the Sharks have two fourth-round picks.
They may flip one for Gasseau, with the Bruins sending a later pick back. It could also end up being a prospect flip situation, depending on what the Bruins are after.