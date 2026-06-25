Sweeney Seemingly Takes A Big Center Acquistion Off The Table

"Ultimately, our goal is to improve now and moving forward and having depth in positions or having, as I said, maybe it's a younger player that's able to grow into a role and situation as we did with, as I referenced, with both Fraser [Minten] and Marat [Khusnutdinov]. So we may need to identify the next one and, sometimes, that's a half a step back for two steps forward, and that just might be what the deal represents, and you know we'll be open-minded about that."