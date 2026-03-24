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Tanner Jeannot IN; Bruins Official Lineup Vs Maple Leafs cover image

Tanner Jeannot IN; Bruins Official Lineup Vs Maple Leafs

Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight inside TD Garden, in what's a huge game for the Bruins, and a totally meaningless one for Toronto.

The Leafs, quite frankly, should not even try to win. The more they lose, the more likely it is their 2026 first-round pick becomes a top-five selection, which triggers the protection in place.

The Bruins own that 2026 first, as they acquired it initially from the Brandon Carlo-Fraser Minten trade from last deadline.

Toronto's season has spiralled into the basement, and superstar Auston Matthews is out for the season and won't play tonight. 

As for the Bruins, they had one game-time decision tonight. Tanner Jeannot, who has played in 66 of the first 70 games this season, is dealing with a minor injury.

However, he took part in warmups and will play tonight for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman starts in net.  

Full Lineup:

Forwards:

Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak 

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson 

Lukas Reichel - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie 

Tanner Jeannot* - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic 

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Jonathan Aspirot -Charlie McAvoy 

Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei 

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

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