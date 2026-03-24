Tanner Jeannot IN; Bruins Official Lineup Vs Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] play host to the\nToronto Maple Leafs [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/toronto-maple-leafs] tonight\ninside TD Garden, in what's a huge game for the Bruins, and a totally\nmeaningless one for Toronto.\n\nThe Leafs, quite frankly, should not even try to win. The more they lose, the\nmore likely it is their 2026 first-round pick becomes a top-five selection,\nwhich triggers the protection in place.\n\nThe Bruins own that 2026 first, as they acquired it initially from the Brandon\nCarlo-Fraser Minten trade from last deadline.\n\nToronto's season has spiralled into the basement, and superstar Auston Matthews\nis out for the season and won't play tonight. \n\nAs for the Bruins, they had one game-time decision tonight. Tanner Jeannot\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/boston-bruins-forward-could-be-out-vs-maple-leafs],\nwho has played in 66 of the first 70 games this season, is dealing with a minor\ninjury.\n\nHowever, he took part in warmups and will play tonight for Boston.\n\nJeremy Swayman starts in net. \n\nFull Lineup:\n\nForwards:\n\nMarat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak \n\nCasey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson \n\nLukas Reichel - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie \n\nTanner Jeannot* - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic \n\nDefense & Starting Goalie:\n\nJonathan Aspirot -Charlie McAvoy \n\nHampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei \n\nNikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju\n\nJeremy Swayman