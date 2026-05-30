The One Lesson The Bruins Can Learn From The Stanley Cup Finalists

The Boston Bruins continue to build their way toward a return to annual contending and a shot at the Stanley Cup.
This past season, the 2025-26 season, became a success for the Bruins, with a 100-point season and a playoff berth.
Unfortunately, the Bruins ran into the red-hot Buffalo Sabres, who dispatched the Bruins in 6 games.
As the playoffs wore on, one thing became clear about the teams that progressed further into the playoffs.
First, all 4 conference finalists made major aggressive moves within the last 12-18 months to get to where they are.
With the Vegas Golden Knights and, frankly their entire history of bold moves, the most notable is the successful coaching change executed in the final two weeks of the season.
The Knights fired Bruce Cassidy, and hired John Tortorella. Now, Vegas is four wins from the Stanley Cup. The Knights also beat out the Bruins for Rasmus Andersson, one of the biggest trades of this past season.
On the other side of the matchup is the Carolina Hurricanes. The 2024-25 season saw the Hurricanes make two monstrous trades involving Mikko Rantanen.
First, they acquired Rantanen and Taylor Hall. Then, Rantanen said he wouldn't extend and all-but forced Carolina to flip him.
The Canes acquired Logan Stankhoven and two first-round picks for Rantanen from the Dallas Stars.
Stankhoven leads Carolina in goals, and has been an unbelievable addition for Carolina.
The Colorado Avalanche made huge trades for Brock Nelson and Nazem Kadri at successive trade deadlines. Oh, and they traded Ratanen for a package that included Martin Necas, Jack Drury, and draft capital.
Clearly, a pattern is formed.
All 4 teams built strong cores, then supplemented those cores with elite talent acquisitions and bold moves that eventually paid off.
The Bruins believe they've got their core in place.
Now it's time to go out and find that elite add and take the team to the next level.