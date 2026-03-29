VEGAS STUNNER: Knights Fire Ex-B's Coach Cassidy With Days Left In Season

In one of the most shocking moments in recent NHL memory, the Vegas Golden Knights fired Head Coach Bruce Cassidy today and replaced him with John Tortorella.
It's one of the single most jaw-dropping moments at the end of a season. Cassidy, who coached Vegas to the 2023 Stanley Cup, led Vegas to a 178-99-43 record since being hired in the summer of 2022, when the Boston Bruins had fired him.
This season, Vegas is 32-26-16 under Cassidy, and have really struggled of late.
Cassidy coached the Bruins for six years, from 2016 through 2022. He had a 245-108-46 record, along with a trip to Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.
With only eight games left in the regular season, Vegas' firing is as late as they come. It's an absolute stunner.
Cassidy could be a candidate for any job that becomes available between now and the end of the regular season.
Pure speculation, but he could fit nicely with the Toronto Maple Leafs if they fire Craig Berube. They need a culture shock, badly.