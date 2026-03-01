What Could A Bruins-Blues Trade For Robert Thomas Look Like?

The Boston Bruins continue to have trade rumors swirl around the team, as the Bruins continue to hunt for a top-six center and a new right-shot defenseman.
Those rumors have continually linked the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, with the Blues looking to move just about anyone and everyone on their roster.
The most-rumored targets for the Bruins have been Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, & Colton Parayko.
Parayko, 32, and Faulk, 33, both sit on AAVs of $6.5 million. Faulk's contract expires in 2027, while Parayko's signed through 2030.
Thomas, 26, is signed at an extremely reasonable $8.125 million AAV through the 2031 season. Schenn, 34, serves as the Blues' captain and is signed through the 2028 season.
The perfect acquisition would be Robert Thomas, and it's not particularly close. The Bruins can find a way to make the money work, whether that's through trading pending UFAs Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke, or just Peeke and using Mason Lohrei in the deal with the Blues.
The Blues reportedly want a Quinn Hughes-type return for Thomas, so a first-round pick, a young NHLer or two, and a top prospect.
To get Faulk or Parayko as well, it would require some serious cap gymnastics, but it's not impossible.
A realistic trade package begins with at least one of Boston's 2026 first-round picks, Lohrei, and a top prospect (likely one or both of Matthew Poitras or Dean Letourneau). St. Louis could ask for goaltender Michael DiPietro, especially if the Blues trade Jordan Binnington.
Thomas would instantly become the Bruins' top-line center of the future. Thomas already has multiple seasons of 60+ assists. The idea of him sliding in next to David Pastrnak for the next half decade and beyond should be beyond salivating for Boston.
Here's how a mock forward lineup would look with Thomas inserted, and Arvidsson sticking around:
Khusnutdinov-Thomas-Pastrnak
Mittelstadt-Lindholm-Zacha
Geekie-Minten-Arvidsson
Jeannot-Kuraly-Kastelic
Steeves, Eyssimont (Extras)
It's undoubtedly a very strong lineup, one that could make a ton of noise.
The money is tight, and the Bruins would need to part with Peeke and Lohrei.
The Bruins would need another right-shot defender at this point. To make it work, it's feasible to see them explore a deal for the Boston-born Connor Murphy, who the Blackhawks would deal and be willing to retain 50% on.
The trade deadline is just five days away. Clock's ticking.