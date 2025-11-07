Why Jordan Kyrou Would Be An Ideal Trade Addition For The Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have won five straight games, almost completely undoing their six-game losing streak from earlier this season.

In what's quickly become a roller coaster of a season, the Bruins woke up this morning sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division.

All around the Atlantic, every team sits at or above .500, with the gap between the Bruins and last-place Buffalo Sabres being all of four points.

At the beginning of the season, Bruins President Cam Neely stated in no uncertain terms that this club looked to add goal scoring this summer, couldn't do it, and so they would look throughout this season for opportunities.

One month into the season, and a clear chance for an elite goalscorer has appeared.

Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues is reportedly available for trade, with the Blues currently sitting in 31st place in the NHL.

Ex-Bruins and currently the Blues' Head Coach Jim Montgomery decided to healthy scratch Kyrou, a decision that raised eyebrows league-wide.

Then, this morning on his podcast, 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman stated that Blues GM Doug Armstrong is "canvassing the league, to see what he can do" regarding a trade involving Kyrou, with Kyrou's name available.

Kyrou, 27, has scored 30+ goals in three straight seasons, along with 67 or more points in four straight seasons, topping 70 in three of them.

He's a highly-skilled forward who can play with the best of them, and at a relatively young age of 27, has tons of elite hockey left in front of him.

It's not the first time Jim Montgomery has controversially scratched a player. Last year in November, Montgomery scratched Morgan Geekie early in November. Minor trade rumors kicked up, but the Bruins saw potential in Geekie.

Two weeks later, Montgomery was fired, and Geekie has since scored the second-most goals in the NHL since November 27, 2024.

Adding a third 30+ goalscorer would be a boon for the Bruins, one that would bring benefits for years to come.

Kyrou is in the third year of an eight-year deal, with an $8.125 cap hit and a full no-trade clause.

While the price point could lead to some balking, it's a price the Bruins could make the cap space for. St. Louis is not looking to rebuild, so they'd likely want NHL players in return.

Mason Lohrei has been scratched for five straight games and Friedman already alluded to some teams calling on the defender. With his $3.2 million cap hit, he could be a part of the package.

Additionally, Casey Mittelstadt and his $5.75 million cap hit would make sense, giving St. Louis a solid top-nine option that's now proven he can play the wing or at center.

Boston, thanks to last year's deadline sell-off, holds four first-round picks in the next two seasons, plenty of ammunition to help get a deal done for Kyrou.

It's early in the season, but it's never too early for the Bruins to find a way to make themselves that much better, especially riding the high of a five-game winning streak.