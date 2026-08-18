Bruins Ranked 20th-Best U23 NHL Pipeline in NHL

The Boston Bruins continued their retool-on-the-fly this summer, as they look to build on their 100-point regular season, which ended with a first-round series loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
The Bruins let veterans Andrew Peeke and Viktor Arvidsson walk to free agency, while adding in depth right-shot defenders Conor Clifton and Will Borgen.
The biggest move of the summer came by adding JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth on NHL Draft Day in exchange for two first-round picks, including the 23rd overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Following their huge sell-off at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, the Bruins greatly improved their prospect pool and draft pick stockpile, despite only two top-100 picks in the 2026 Draft.
Today in The Athletic, Corey Pronman ranked all 32 Teams' prospects and U23 outlook, and he placed the Bruins 20th in the NHL.
That spot isn't overly ideal, and places the Bruins firmly in the mushy middle, and trending toward the back of the pile.
As for how Pronman ranked Boston's top prospects/U23 Players, he went chalk with the top two spots:
It should be absolutely no surprise at all to see these two star young centers atop the discussion for Boston's future, as the duo look set to be Boston's top two centers for the next decade plus, if all goes well.
After that, the list takes a turn.
3. Matt Poitras
Poitras, Boston's second-round pick in 2022, has seen his stock stumble in Boston in consecutive years.
Marred by inconsistency, slower skating, and an inability to grab ahold of an NHL roster spot, to see Poitras still in Boston's top three these days is a bit of a surprise.
Locmelis, a fourth-round pick in 2022, continues to get better and better. He played for Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and showed real nicely for himself on top of what was a great year in Providence.
However, at those Olympics, Locmelis suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, and is questionable for the start of training camp, but the Bruins are hopeful he will be ready for the start of camp.
5. Dean Letourneau
Letourneau, the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had a rough first season in college in 2024-25, then exploded in 2025-26, showcasing his immense potential.
Towering at 6'7 as a center, Letourneau was a force to reckon with in college, pacing Boston College behind James Hagens in production, looking every bit a first-round level talent who can be a game-breaking top-six center.
Pronman, however, is much lower and sees him as a bottom-six center.
After that top five, all of whom Pronman sees as sure bets to see NHL games at some point, the rest remain question marks.
Pronman ranked 2026 fourth-round pick Oscar Olsson above the likes of both William Moore and William Zellers, while Vashek Blanar is Boston's top (and only) U23 defenseman ranked in the top 10 provided by Pronman.