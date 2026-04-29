Bruins Stars Call On Fans For Game 6 Energy

The win gave Boston its second win of the series, moving the series back to a 3-2 deficit for the Bruins against the Buffalo Sabres.
That allows the Bruins a chance to get business done on home ice, a chance to snap a five-game playoff losing streak inside TD Garden.
That game comes Friday night. The last time Boston played at home, the Sabres destroyed Boston, leading 4-0 after the first period and ultimately winning 6-1 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Immediately, the players turned their attention to their fans, urging them to bring every last drop of energy they can muster for Game 6.
"They're [the fans & Buffalo are] going to see a different Boston Bruins at home," Hampus Lindholm said postgame. "[We] love being at home, so it's going to be a real tough game for Buffalo to try to close out the series, we're going to make it hard on them."
It's a clear warning shot from Lindholm, who made the unbelievable assist on Pastrnak's game-winning goal.
Pastrnak himself made an appeal to the Boston faithful.
"Just be loud, please, and be patient," Pastrnak said postgame Tuesday. "We're going to shoot the puck, don't worry."
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal the last time Boston won a playoff overtime game, scoring the Game 7 OT winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2024.
That's also Boston's last home playoff win.
"Huge win," Pastrnak said on NESN. "We bring it back to Boston, we have a big game to play at home in front of our fans. Happy we're going back."
Boston played with a chip on their shoulder, desperate to not let their last game on home ice be that 6-1 humiliation.
"That was our focus," Pastrnak said. "Get the series back to Boston, to show our fans we're not going to quit.
We never quit. We didn't quit the whole season. We love each other. We're gonna battle to the last drop. And we all know what happened the last game at home so we wanted to bring it back."
The Bruins earned that chance with their performance Tuesday night. The puck drops Friday night, with puck drop coming just after 7:30.
The Bruins are ready. They want the fans to be, too.