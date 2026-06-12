Ex-Bruins Goaltender Continues Dream Season

The Carolina Hurricanes took one step closer to glory on Thursday night, knocking off the Vegas Golden Knights by a 4-2 final score in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Hurricanes now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, and are just one win away from winning the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006.
Former Boston Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi received a second consecutive start, and boy how did he show up to perform.
Bussi made 23 saves in the victory, but more telling is the goals saved above expected numbers. He also is a total fan-favorite in Raleigh.
Vegas outplayed Carolina last night, but Bussi stole the show. He totaled over 2 goals saved above expected, changing the game.
On the other end of the ice, Carter Hart continued to crash and burn in the Stanley Cup Final, becoming the first-ever goaltender in NHL History to allow 4+ goals in five straight Stanley Cup Final games.
Bussi's dream season continues to grow. He became the first-ever goalie in NHL history to win his first two playoff starts when they both came in the Stanley Cup Final.
One calendar year ago, Bussi sat fourth, or tied with Michael DiPietro for third in Boston's organizational depth chart.
He left as a free agent, signed with Florida, then got waived and landed in Carolina due to injury concerns. Bussi and the Canes never looked back.
Bussi posted a sparkling 31-6-2 record in 39 games, with a 2.47 goals-against average, an .895 save percentage, and two shutouts to boot.
Bussi's one win away from the Stanley Cup. Taylor Hall, another former Bruin in Carolina, also remains just one win away from his first-ever Stanley Cup.
Game 6 comes Sunday night from Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights will look to survive and force a Game 7 next week in Raleigh.