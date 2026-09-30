JJ Peterka's Debut Goal Impresses Teammates, Sets Tone For Season

BOSTON -- Welcome back, hockey. Everyone missed you. Tuesday night in Boston, the Boston Bruins (1-0-0) knocked off the New York Rangers (0-1-0) 3-0 inside TD Garden on Tuesday night.
Fraser Minten won the game with his go-ahead goal with just 3:46 to go in the game, breaking the scoreless tie.
The game was dominated by tight checking, some sloppy passing, and odd-man rushes. Yet, the Bruins found a way to win a hockey game.
Jeremy Swayman posted a shutout in the win, anchored by an incredible flurry of saves early in the third period. Postgame, David Pastrnak showered praise on Swayman, calling him a top-three goalie in the world.
None of these are the big headlines, though.
The big takeaway from Tuesday?
JJ Peterka is the addition of the summer. What a dynamic player the German winger is, as evidenced by his debut goal that clinched the win less than a minute after Minten's goal.
Peterka completely undressed Rangers' defenseman Brayden Schneider, slipping the puck through his legs with speed, cutting to the middle, and beating superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin five-hole.
It's hard to have a better debut goal than that, but Peterka had a quiet confidence about it all postgame as he broke down the goal.
“I saw before that, I think they were changing or something," Peterka said. "He had a bad gap there, and then Lindy (Elias) got me the puck with a lot of speed, and then I just saw an opening in the middle and, yeah, thankfully it got through.”
Perhaps it's easier for Peterka to downplay his goal as opposed to his teammates.
"That was nasty," Minten said postgame. "That was a really nice goal. He's got sick hands, sick skills. Nice to see JJ get one first game."
"It was a world-class goal," Pastrnak said. "JJ’s been flying in both the preseason games. It wasn’t going in for him. Glad he got the hot start, and he deserves it. He was all around it pretty much all the games. Happy he got a great start."
Perhaps nobody was happier than Head Coach Marco Sturm, who glowed about Peterka's entire game in addition to his goal.
"That’s why we got him, right?” Sturm said. “It was just nice to see because he had some really good chances in the preseason. Even in practice. Then make a move like this today and actually finish the way he did, hopefully it helps him moving forward.”
One theme of the game had to be how strong Boston's top line was, top to bottom.
Peterka's relishing the opportunity to skate with a player like Pastrnak.
“It’s fun," Peterka said. "I think we tried to look for each other a lot today. He’s playing with so much speed, so much poise with the puck. Makes a lot of great plays. It’s awesome. I think you guys have seen it. We have a lot of fun there together, and hopefully click in the future a couple times more.”
As for the Xs and Os Peterka expects from the line as a whole?
“Speed, transition, also in zone, keeping possession, making a lot of plays, and I think it’s just exciting overall," Peterka said. "Whenever we’re out there, we can make something happen, and it’s fun to be a part of.”
Peterka's debut should have all Bruins fan glued to see what's coming next. Peterka felt dangerous every single time he touched the puck Tuesday night.
The Bruins are in action again Friday night in Winnipeg against the Jets.