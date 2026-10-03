WATCH: James Hagens Nets First-Career NHL Goal

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] kicked off their\nfirst road trip of the 2026-27 season in Winnipeg, taking on the Winnipeg Jets\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/winnipeg-jets] on Friday night.\n\nAfter a slower start and falling behind 1-0, the Bruins surged back still in the\nfirst period, and took a 2-1 lead.\n\nThe scorer of that go-ahead goal? None other than the 2025 seventh-overall pick\nand budding star James Hagens\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/evaluating-james-hagens-annihilation-in-prospect-showcase].\n\nThat is the first career NHL goal for Hagens, 19. The Bruins could not have been\nmore amped for him, with an awesome celebration on the ice:\n\n\n\nThe goal came after an unbelievable shift from the kid line. As their shift\nwound down, Marat Khusnutdinov changed for a fresh Mark Kastelic off the bench.\n\nFraser Minten hit a streaking Kastelic, who drove in and sent it to Nikita\nZadorov, who steered it on goal.\n\nHagens, meanwhile, found the soft spot of Winnipeg's defense on the back door.\nOnce the puck came to him, all he had to do was slide it into the empty cage.\n\nZadorov and Kastelic rushed to embrace Hagens, making for the awesome moment.\n\nMinten, just a couple of years older than Hagens, retrieved the milestone puck\nfor his linemate.\n\nThe Bruins took the 2-1 lead over the Jets into the first intermission.