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WATCH: James Hagens Nets First-Career NHL Goal

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Russell Macias
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Oct 3, 2026 1:04 AM

The Boston Bruins kicked off their first road trip of the 2026-27 season in Winnipeg, taking on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

After a slower start and falling behind 1-0, the Bruins surged back still in the first period, and took a 2-1 lead.

The scorer of that go-ahead goal? None other than the 2025 seventh-overall pick and budding star James Hagens.

That is the first career NHL goal for Hagens, 19. The Bruins could not have been more amped for him, with an awesome celebration on the ice:

The goal came after an unbelievable shift from the kid line. As their shift wound down, Marat Khusnutdinov changed for a fresh Mark Kastelic off the bench.

Fraser Minten hit a streaking Kastelic, who drove in and sent it to Nikita Zadorov, who steered it on goal.

Hagens, meanwhile, found the soft spot of Winnipeg's defense on the back door. Once the puck came to him, all he had to do was slide it into the empty cage.

Zadorov and Kastelic rushed to embrace Hagens, making for the awesome moment.

Minten, just a couple of years older than Hagens, retrieved the milestone puck for his linemate.

The Bruins took the 2-1 lead over the Jets into the first intermission.

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