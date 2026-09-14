Evaluating James Hagens' Annihilation in Prospect Showcase

Whenever the Boston Bruins participate in the annual Prospect Showcase, most often in Buffalo, there's always a spotlight on one or two prospects.
Last year, that was Fraser Minten, who did well, but maybe didn't have the eye-popping impact that could've led someone to predict his breakout season this past year.
This year, all eyes were on James Hagens, the Bruins' seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and the team's top prospect.
Hagens only went on to completely torch the competition, scoring six (6) goals in just two games against the Buffalo Sabres' prospect team.
Hagens, who remains a hopeful for Boston's NHL roster, completely annihilated the competition, proving it was almost entirely beneath him. In Monday's victory, Hagens posted all four Boston goals, including the overtime winner.
The goals showcased his underrated shot while emphasizing the dazzling skill Hagens possesses.
On the winning goal Monday, it starts with a hard forecheck and a blocked clearance. Hagens then settled the puck, walked in, and sniped home the winner.
His first goal Monday further showcased his elite release.
Hagens, a lefty shot, showed how big of an asset he can be for Boston's man advantage this coming season with a shot like that.
Not only is the shot valuable, his passing is lethal. Would you like to be the team defending against Hagens as he can either rip a shot, or feather a pass through to one of David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, or Charlie McAvoy for a one-timed shot across the ice?
I sure wouldn't. That he shoots left is an unbelievably underrated asset in his favor, as it's been a glaring hole for the man advantage since Brad Marchand departed two seasons ago.
Hagens' development is one of the biggest headlines entering the 2026-27 season. Yes, he still has to earn his spot on the Bruins' crowded roster.
But if there's one big takeaway from the Captain's Skate, Rookie Camp, and now the 2026 Prospect Showcase, it's that Hagens has done everything right, and is doing what he needs to do to earn his spot on the NHL roster.
Whether or not he begins the year at center or wing can be the next debate amongst fans, while Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm gets to make that call. As it stands, it feels likely he'd be a winger.
If Hagens starts on a wing, this could be Boston's top six to start the 2026-27 season:
Hagens - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak
Peterka - Zacha - Geekie
Those combinations can be mixed and matched any way one sees fit, and it all looks incredibly good, and arguably better than Boston's top-six at any point last season.
In this scenario, Casey Mittelstadt would be bumped down to Boston's third line, and could skate alongside Fraser Minten and likely Marat Khusnutdinov to start, adding another layer of offense for Boston.
Any way you slice it, Hagens' emergence makes Boston's forward group deeper and more skilled immediately.
Training camp is set to open this Thursday, with the Bruins playing their first preseason game in just six days on Sunday.
The season starts in 15 days. After the last 48 hours, it's become that much harder to envision Hagens anywhere but TD Garden on September 29.