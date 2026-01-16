Sabres Get Massive Night From Thompson In Win Over Habs – And That's What They Need More Of

The Buffalo Sabres are back on a win streak, as they beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 Thursday night to win their second straight game and solidify their hold on a Stanley Cup wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. And the Sabres got the best night of the season from star winger Tage Thompson.
Thompson scored a hat trick and added a pair of assists against the Habs, giving him 25 goals and 49 points in 46 games this year. And he’s now on pace for a 45-goal, 87-point season. That would put him close to his career-highs of 47 goals and 94 points, both of which were set in the 2022-23 campaign. And that would be an improvement on the 44 goals and 72 points he generated last year.
But nights like the night Thompson had Thursday are the type of clutch performances Buffalo needs if they’re going to earn a playoff berth this season. You always need your best players to lead the way, and Thompson definitely did that against Montreal. And Sabres coach Lindy Ruff is rewarding Thompson with more ice time, as Thompson has averaged between 20-and-22-minutes in each of his past three games.
Thus, while it’s also important Buffalo gets strong efforts from their supporting cast – and they got that against Montreal, as young winger Josh Doan had a goal and two points – it’s more important that core components like Thompson and star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin lead the way.
Dahlin logged a game-high 27:39, while veteran blueliner Bowen Byram played 25:05. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff is leaning on his top players to get his team in the win column, and those players are rewarding him for the trust he’s putting in them.
But Buffalo has to continue getting strong showings from Thompson in particular. He was picked to be on Team U.S.A. at the 2026 Olympics for good reason, and he’s moving into top gear at the right time of the season. And Thompson needs to ride the good vibes of being an Olympian toward peak play by the time the Olympics arrives a few weeks from now.
It wasn’t a coincidence that Thompson’s sub-par season last year was one reason why the Sabres weren’t a playoff team. They only have a limited number of genuine difference-makers, and Thompson is one of them. So as Buffalo continues its playoff push in the second half of the season, they’re going to need Thompson leading the way.
Because if they don’t get strong play from Thompson, the Sabres are likely to slide down the standings and miss the playoffs for a 15th consecutive season. Buffalo’s supporting cast can only do so much, and if Thompson doesn’t put them on his back and carry them into the post-season, there’s going to be bigger conversations about Thompson’s future in Western New York.
The pressure is on Thompson right now, and it will remain on him the rest of the season. But the good news is nights like Thompson had Thursday night show he’s capable of delivering the results Sabres fans have been desperate for.