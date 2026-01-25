Sabres Make Minor Trade, But Here's Why Buffalo Needs To Make A Major Move

The Buffalo Sabres made the first trade under new GM Jarmo Kekalainen Saturday. But if Sabres fans were hoping for a blockbuster, they were sorely disappointed, as Saturday’s deal sent prospect forward Viktor Neuchev to the Carolina Hurricanes in return for veteran American League defenseman Gavin Bayreuther. Neuchev will begin his Canes career with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, while Bayreuther will report to the AHL’s Rochester Americans.
However, there’s still plenty of time for Kekalainen to make a trade of significant consequence for his team. And whether it happens before the NHL’s Feb., 4 OIympic roster freeze, or by the league’s March 6 trade deadline, it absolutely has to happen.
Maybe it’s St. Louis Blues star center Robert Thomas the Sabres should pursue in a trade. Or maybe Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri should be Kekalainen’s focus.
But wait, there’s more: recently-acquired Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud may not be long for Calgary. So why shouldn’t Kekalainen bolster his blueline and add Whitecloud to Buffalo’s defense corps? Or what about New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck? We put this out there a couple of weeks ago, and it makes even more sense today.
And heck, if we’re talking about the Sabres stepping up and taking big swings on the trade front, it still makes sense for Kekalainen to try to acquire Vancouver Canucks star center Elias Pettersson. Or another Vancouver veteran – rugged winger Jake DeBrusk – could improve Buffalo’s attack.
You can see, then, why there’s really no excuse for the Sabres to stand pat. You want to reward Buffalo’s current players for saving their season, and you don’t do that by sitting on your hands and falling short of the Stanley Cup playoffs because you were too timid to take leap of faith and get the most out of your roster.
No, the best move for Kekalainen & Co. is for him to throw caution to the wind and get ahead of competing teams for experienced veterans of note. Long-suffering Sabres fans deserve to be on the good end of trades, because for too long, they’ve been on the wrong end of them.
Is there a chance a major trade doesn’t work out as hoped for Buffalo? Of course. If there were a risk-free way to improve your team, everybody would be doing it. Thus, the Sabres have to forget about the potential downside of a big trade and embrace the upside of one.
If Saturday’s minor-league trade is all Kekalainen does, Buffalo fans will rightfully be irate. The Sabres have no shortage of potential ways to be a better team by the trade deadline. And the sooner they take a chance on a brand-name player in a big deal, the better they’re likely to be.