Calgary Flames Beat Utah Mammoth 4-1 as Matt Coronato Hits 100 Points

The Calgary Flames earned a 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Dustin Wolf got the start in goal for Calgary and was solid, stopping 28 of 29 shots to record his 23rd win of the season.
Calgary opened the scoring in the first period. Matt Coronato extended his point streak to five games, capitalizing on a mistake behind the net by goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Coronato took the puck and wrapped it into the open net for his 18th goal of the season and the 100th point of his career. Morgan Frost and Brayden Pachal picked up the assists.
The Flames made it 2-0 later in the period. Connor Zary drove the net and was knocked down in the crease, but his momentum pushed the puck across the line. After a review, the goal stood. Zary’s 12th of the season was assisted by Zayne Parekh and Zach Whitecloud.
The second period was scoreless, with the Flames penalty kill holding Utah off the board.
Calgary extended the lead in the third. Blake Coleman drove the net and collided with the post, and Mikael Backlund followed up to tap in the loose puck. Utah challenged for goaltender interference, but the call stood, making it 3-0. Pachal recorded his second assist of the night on the play.
Pachal added a goal of his own at 9:10 of the third, firing home his first of the season off a pass from Aydar Suniev to make it 4-0. Olli Maatta added an assist, for his 14th point in 19 games as a member of the Flames.
Utah spoiled the shutout later in the period when Lawson Crouse scored on a short-side wrist shot. Clayton Keller and MacKenzie Weegar had the assists.
Three Takeaways
- Matt Coronato hit the 100-point mark for his career and extended his point streak to five games (1 goal, 4 assists).
- Brayden Pachal had his first goal of the season and added two assists for his first career three-point game, while Aydar Suniev recorded his first NHL point.
- MacKenzie Weegar faced Calgary for the first time since being traded, finishing with an assist, two shots, two hits, and three blocked shots.