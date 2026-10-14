Calgary Flames Earn First Win of the Season With 4-2 Victory Over Ducks

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 4:28 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 4:28 AM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 4:37 AM
The Calgary Flames finally have a win to their name.
After opening the season with five straight losses, the Flames picked up their first victory of the season with a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Tuesday night.
It was a much-needed response from Calgary, which showed a noticeable improvement in its overall game. The Flames generated consistent offensive pressure, outshot Anaheim and did a better job limiting the Ducks’ chances at five-on-five.
Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Adam Klapka opened the scoring in the first period, Aydar Suniev continued his strong start since being recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, and Martin Pospisil scored the late go-ahead goal to secure the win.
The Flames also had to overcome a difficult stretch in the opening period after Anaheim capitalized on its opportunities to take the lead.
Calgary got off to a strong start, opening the scoring at 8:32 of the first period. After establishing a forecheck and creating pressure in the offensive zone, Klapka collected the puck in the high slot and beat Lukas Dostal with a hard wrist shot for his second goal of the season.
The Ducks responded at 12:09 during a four-on-four sequence. Beckett Sennecke picked off Simon Nemec at the Anaheim blue line and broke in alone on Dustin Wolf. Using his speed, Sennecke moved from backhand to forehand before beating Wolf to tie the game 1-1.
Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Anaheim took the lead less than two minutes later on the power play. Leo Carlsson received a pass from Mikael Granlund, skated into the hash marks and picked the top corner over Wolf at 14:05. The goal was Carlsson’s second of the season and gave the Ducks a 2-1 advantage.
Despite surrendering two goals in the opening period, Calgary responded with a much stronger second frame.
The Flames generated several quality chances during a five-on-three power play but couldn’t find the equalizer. However, they capitalized shortly after Anaheim returned to full strength.
At 8:02, Ryan Strome found Suniev in front of the net, where the rookie forward one-timed the pass past Dostal to even the score at 2-2.
Calgary continued to dictate the pace, outshooting Anaheim 21-8 at that point in the game. The physicality also picked up midway through the period, with Klapka and Jeff Malott dropping the gloves.
Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The teams remained tied heading into the third period, setting the stage for a late breakthrough from the visitors.
Pospisil provided the decisive moment at 15:37. The forward carried the puck into the offensive zone with speed, drove wide and sent a low shot through Dostal’s five-hole to give Calgary a 3-2 lead.
Yegor Sharangovich added an empty net goal as the Flames held on, closing out the victory and putting an end to their winless start.
Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Three Takeaways
1. Penalties nearly cost the Flames early
Calgary’s opening goal gave the team an early boost, but three first-period penalties disrupted its momentum and allowed Anaheim to take control of the scoreboard.
The Ducks made the Flames pay, tying the game during a four-on-four sequence before taking the lead on the power play.
Special teams remain an important area for Calgary to clean up. The improved effort at five-on-five was encouraging, but the Flames cannot afford to give opponents repeated opportunities to swing games in their favour.
The difference on Tuesday was that Calgary responded instead of letting the early deficit dictate the rest of the night.
2. Aydar Suniev is making his case to stay
The young forward scored his second career NHL goal, finishing a pass from Strome with a quick one-timer to bring Calgary level in the second period.
Since being recalled from the Wranglers, Suniev has recorded two goals and an assist in three games. He has shown an ability to get his shot off quickly and put himself in dangerous scoring areas, giving Calgary another option offensively.
The early production is encouraging, particularly for a team searching for more consistent offence. Suniev is making a strong case for an extended look with the big club.
3. Adam Klapka brings plenty of bite to the lineup
Klapka made his presence felt throughout the night.
The forward opened the scoring with a strong shot from the high slot and added another physical element by dropping the gloves with Malott in the second period.
Entering the game among the league leaders in penalty minutes, Klapka continues to bring a combination of size, physicality and offensive ability to Calgary’s lineup.
His willingness to get involved physically gives the Flames an edge, but his opening goal was another reminder that he can contribute beyond his imposing presence.
For a Calgary team looking to establish its identity after a difficult start, Klapka is bringing plenty of energy to the lineup.
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