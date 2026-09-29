Aydar Suniev Didn’t Make the Flames, But Patience Could Pay Off

There was always going to be some disappointment when the Calgary Flames announced their opening-night roster and Aydar Suniev’s name wasn’t on it.
After the kind of preseason he put together, it was easy to see why.
Suniev scored three goals in two preseason games, showed off the shot that made him one of Calgary’s more intriguing prospects and looked like a player who could bring some much-needed offensive creativity to a Flames team that finished last in the NHL in goals last season.
But there’s a difference between looking ready for the NHL and being ready to stay there.
For Suniev, starting the season with the Calgary Wranglers doesn’t have to be viewed as a setback. In fact, it could be an important part of making sure he’s ready when his next opportunity comes.
“I just try to do my best every game, obviously work hard on the ice, do what my coaches need from me and also, not forgetting to play my game and using my shot,” Suniev explained about his approach during preseason.
That last part is important.
Calgary needs players who can score, and Suniev clearly has that ability. He showed it throughout training camp and preseason. But scoring goals is only one part of becoming a dependable NHL player.
Ryan Huska has consistently emphasized the importance of playing the game the right way away from the puck. That means winning battles, getting in on the forecheck, supporting teammates defensively and being reliable shift after shift.
Those are areas Suniev knows he still needs to work on.
“I know I can shoot the puck, but there’s also other things in my game I’ve got to do well too, so if I take care of those things I know the puck is going to come to me,” Suniev told the media following Calgary’s preseason game against Seattle.
“I think playing without the puck and getting the puck back … that’s one of the areas I wanted to focus on.”
That’s not the answer of a player who thinks scoring goals is enough.
Suniev appeared in 55 games with the Wranglers last season, finishing with 15 goals and 23 points. He has recorded an assist during a seven-game stint with the Flames, as well.
Now, entering his second professional season, he has already shown he can produce at the AHL level and that his offensive skill can translate against NHL competition.
The next step is consistency.
The Flames aren’t sending Suniev to the AHL because he lacks talent. If anything, his preseason made it pretty clear that the talent is there.
The challenge is putting the rest of his game on the same level, and that’s where playing big minutes in the AHL can help.
Rather than sitting in the NHL lineup and potentially playing limited minutes, Suniev can go to Calgary’s top affiliate, play a major role, work on the details Huska and the coaching staff want to see and continue developing his offensive game.
That doesn’t mean the door to the NHL is closed.
Quite the opposite.
If Suniev continues to produce while becoming more reliable without the puck, the Flames will have another decision to make. And considering the offensive holes on this roster, it’s hard to imagine the organization ignoring a player who is producing and showing he’s ready.
Suniev is close. Very close.
But being close and being ready to stay in the NHL are two different things.
The Flames are likely betting that a little more development now will give Suniev a better chance of making a permanent impact when his next opportunity arrives.
After the preseason he just had, there’s plenty of reason to believe that opportunity won’t be far away.