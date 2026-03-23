Calgary Flames’ Tyson Gross Makes NHL Debut at Saddledome

Tyson Gross made his NHL debut on Sunday night, March 22, against the Tampa Bay Lightning, stepping onto the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the first time as a member of the Calgary Flames.
The Calgary native logged 11 shifts for 8:07 of ice time and won his first career faceoff. Head coach Ryan Huska liked what he saw from the 23-year-old in his first outing.
“I thought he did a good job, you can tell he thinks the game well,” said Huska postgame when asked about Gross’ debut. “I thought he had a good first night … he did some good things.”
Before puck drop, Gross took part in the traditional rookie solo lap during warmups, circling the Saddledome ice alone in a moment years in the making. Having grown up watching games in the building, he was now in the lineup himself.
“It’s obviously extremely special,” Gross told the Flames media on Sunday. “I’ve watched a million games here, so to be able to be out there and actually play in one is a pretty crazy thing.”
Gross skated on a line with Adam Klapka and Martin Pospisil. He took a penalty in the first period, but the Flames’ penalty kill came through for the rookie.
Back on the bench afterward, Gross found himself seated between captain Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. With more than 1,000 NHL games for Backlund and two Stanley Cups for Coleman, the two veterans offered guidance and encouragement for the rookie throughout the night.
It’s a snapshot of what the Flames are trying to build, with experienced players helping ease younger ones into the league.
“The young guys don’t get an opportunity to get better without the older players around them, because the older players have to take on the heavy minutes of playing against a Kucherov. That’s their job, when a younger player isn’t quite ready for that yet,” Huska explained. “So, those players are so valuable to help bring younger players along and that’s why we as a coaching staff are thrilled that Coleman’s with us and Backlund is with us.”
Gross signed with the Flames on March 12 as one of the most sought-after college free agents, agreeing to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $975,000.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound centre served as captain at St. Cloud State University this season, recording 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points in 36 games.