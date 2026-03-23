Calgary Flames’ Tyson Gross Makes NHL Debut at Saddledome

“The young guys don’t get an opportunity to get better without the older players around them, because the older players have to take on the heavy minutes of playing against a Kucherov. That’s their job, when a younger player isn’t quite ready for that yet,” Huska explained. “So, those players are so valuable to help bring younger players along and that’s why we as a coaching staff are thrilled that Coleman’s with us and Backlund is with us.”